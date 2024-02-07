Former AIADMK MP of Thanjavur passes away after brief illness

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur former AIADMK MP Parasuraman (63) died in a private hospital in Chennai after a brief illness on Tuesday. Parasuraman joined AIADMK in 1985 and from 2001, he was the president of Neelagiri village Panchayat for three terms.

In 2014, Parasuraman contested in Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency against TR Baalu and won with the margin of 44,119 votes.

In 2021, he left AIADMK and joined DMK.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai.

On Tuesday, he died despite treatment. The final rituals are scheduled on Wednesday (Feb 7), family sources said.