Former AIADMK MP Maitreyan joins DMK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday quit the principal opposition party and joined the DMK.

Maitreyan met Chief Minister M K Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam and formally joined the ruling party.

Maitreyan was sidelined in the AIADMK since the demise of its former general secretary J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

He returned to his parent party BJP in 2023 after he was expelled from the party by its incumbent general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for engaging in anti-party activities.

Maitreyan was among a few AIADMK leaders who sided with rebel O Panneerslevam following a split in the party after Jayalalithaa’s death.

However, Maitreyan was unable to secure any position of prominence even during his second stint in the BJP. A frustrated Maitreyan quit the BJP again and returned to the AIADMK a year later in 2024 after he wrote to EPS to return to the party.

Maitreyan had served as an RS MP of the AIADMK thrice thanks to his rapport with the then party general secretary Jayalalithaa.