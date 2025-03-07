Former AIADMK MLA Vijayakumar removed from party for taking part in BJP's signature campaign

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA K S Vijayakumar removed from party posting and primary membership for taking part in the BJP's signature campaign in support of three language policy.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement, announcing the disciplinary against the former MLA.

He was elected from Gummidipundi constituency in the assembly polls in 2016.

Palaniswami asked the cadres not to have any truck with Vijayakumar.

Further details awaited.