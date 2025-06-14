Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar arrested in Madurai

MADURAI: Police arrested former AIADMK minister R B Udhayakumar and his supporters after a tense situation near V Sathirapatti police station in Peraiyur taluk on Friday night.

Earlier, police visited the house of Prabhakaran, a murder case accused, for a search operation.

As Prabhakaran was not at home, his father was taken to the station for inquiry.

Angered over this, Prabhakaran and his associate, in an inebriated state, allegedly entered the police station, threatened a policeman, vandalised the station properties and fled, said a Maalaimalar report.

On hearing about the incident, Udhayakumar attempted to visit the station but was stopped at Muthulingapuram.

He staged a protest refusing to disperse, following which police arrested him.