Former AIADMK minister Dindigul Srinivasan’s granddaughter dies in road accident

CHENNAI: Divya Priya (28), granddaughter of former AIADMK minister Dindigul Srinivasan, died in a tragic road accident near Mettupalayam on her way to Ooty.

A dentist based in Madurai, she was traveling with her husband Karthik Raja and relatives Valarmathi (48) and Parameswari (44) when the car they were in crashed into a tree after the brakes failed, said a Maalaimalar report.

The accident occurred near the first bend at Kallar. Divya Priya suffered fatal head injuries and died en route to the hospital. Parameswari also sustained serious injuries, while Valarmathi had minor wounds. Police are investigating the incident.