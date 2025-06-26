Former AIADMK councillor attacked in Kancheepuram home; fellow party worker arrested

CHENNAI: AIADMK ward secretary and former councillor K Kannappiran (45) was brutally attacked inside his home last night by a fellow party member, sparking political tension in the temple town.

Around 9 pm, Saravanan (34) suddenly approached Kannappiran – who was chatting with friends outside his Pandavadhoothar Perumal Koil Street residence – and began hacking him with a machete.

As the bleeding victim fled indoors, Saravanan pursued him inside and continued the assault in an apparent murder attempt.

Kannappiran's two sons and friends overpowered Saravanan, seized the weapon, and alerted Sivakanchi Police who arrested the attacker.

Kannappiran sustained severe slash wounds to his head and arms and is undergoing intensive treatment at Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

Both men belong to AIADMK's Ward 9 unit. Police confirm long-standing intra-party conflict stemming from Kannappiran's defeat in the 2021 local elections – after which he retained his ward secretary post despite losing his councillor seat.

"Preliminary interrogation reveals the 2021 election rivalry as motive," stated a police source. "We're verifying if other factors contributed." Saravanan remains in custody as police reconstruct events.