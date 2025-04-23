Form commission to implement 69 per cent reservation effectively, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder-president S Ramadoss urged the state government to constitute a commission to study the implementation of 69 per cent reservation in government jobs and frame a standard operating procedure to effectively implement the reservation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Madras High Court has struck down the selection list prepared by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board to appoint 621 sub-inspectors to the police department due to improper implementation of 69 per cent reservation.

"It is condemnable that the recruitment boards do not have an understanding of 69 per cent reservation despite the reservation came into effect 36 years ago. Due to this, more than 50 candidates could not get the job under the reservation. Even though the issue was there for over a year, the state government failed to intervene," he alleged.

Pointing out that similar irregularities occurred ibn 2020 during the recruitment of PG teachers to government schools. "But, the High Court and the Supreme Court rejected the selection list then. Now, the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board to adhere to the judgement pronounced by the apex court on the teachers recruitment issue," he said.

Saying that the recruitment boards are violating the reservation norms, he raised suspicion over the implementation of 69 per cent reservation in past recruitments.

"The government should form a commission under retired justice of the Supreme Court to investigate the past recruitments apart from framing a standard operating procedure. Also, the government should appoint a high court judge to oversee the preparation of selection lists," he demanded.