Forget hunger, sleep and rest, work tirelessly for establishing Dravidian model 2.0, Stalin urges cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has called upon party cadre to dedicate themselves tirelessly for the 2026 Assembly elections to ensure the formation of a Dravidian Model 2.0 government, declaring that victory would not only belong to the DMK but to the entire State.

Addressing DMK district secretaries virtually on Tuesday, Stalin said that electoral success was as vital as economic progress. “Our goal is to establish Dravidian model 2.0 in 2026. Until polling day, we must work tirelessly, forgetting hunger, sleep and rest. Just as the sun rises without fail, we too will rise again in 2026,” he said.

He said that Tamil Nadu faced setbacks during a decade of AIADMK rule, but it got a revival under the Dravidian model government, recording 11.19 per cent growth and ranking among the leading states in India. Stalin said that the recent overseas tour to Germany and the United Kingdom had brought investment commitments worth Rs 15,516 crore, laying the foundation for the next phase of development.

Linking the government’s achievements to the party’s political goals, Stalin reminded functionaries that the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, launched on July 3, had already connected more than one crore families. He urged cadre to build on this momentum by organising pledge meetings on September 15, the birth anniversary of party founder CN Annadurai, across more than 68,000 polling stations, involving families, booth-level agents and committees.

“These meetings are inaugural gatherings to reaffirm our collective commitment. The opposition may rely on fake news and diversionary tactics, but only we can unite the people to protect the State's soil, language and dignity,” Stalin said.

He said the party’s next major mobilisation would be the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Karur on September 17, where lakhs of cadre were expected to participate. He urged district secretaries to work with western zone election in-charge Senthilbalaji to ensure smooth arrangements, safety and facilities for the gathering.

Following the conference, district-wise public meetings would be held on September 20 under the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ banner. Stalin reminded party office-bearers to take the government’s welfare schemes and achievements to the people consistently until the elections.

“My journeys alone don’t ensure success. Instead, it is also because of your support and the faith of crores of Tamil people. Without you, there is no me. The victory in 2026 will be the victory of Tamil Nadu itself,” he declared.