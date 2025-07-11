‘Forever chemicals’ in city’s waterbodies below quantification, TNPCB tells NGT

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the southern bench of National Green Tribunal that levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in city’s waterbodies such as Chembarambakkam Lake, Perungudi dumpsite, stretches of Buckingham Canal and Adyar River are below the levels of quantification.

As the NGT is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the presence of ‘forever chemicals’ (Perfluoroalkyl substances and Polyfluoroalkyl substances – PFPS) in city’s waterbodies, TNPCB collected samples from them, and handed them over to an external NABL-accredited lab for the analysis of components of ‘forever chemicals’, as the TNPCB laboratories do not have this facility.

“It’s respectfully submitted that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has inspected the Chembarambakkam Lake, Perungudi dumpsite, stretches of the Buckingham canal and Adyar River and the result of analysis (RoA) of the samples collected revealed that the levels of ‘forever chemicals’ – 22 PFAs – are below the limit of quantification (0.25 ug/litre),” a report to the NGT said.

It may be noted that the NGT took up the case as a study done by IIT Madras found that Chennai’s water contains PFA, and the concentrations are approximately 19,400 times higher than the safety levels set by the American Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These chemicals were detected in groundwater near the

waterbodies mentioned above, and the treated water from the lake, the study pointed out.

“However, there is no standard available for comparing the PFAS concentrations of water samples in India,” TNPCB informed NGT.

Meanwhile, the Metro Water had already informed the NGT that the waste water treatment plants were unable to deal with harmful PFAs, which were termed as ‘forever chemicals’, due less knowledge and infrastructure. “PFAs remediation in water treatment on a large scale is not feasible yet but corrective action to stop PFAs from the source point itself can be done,” it explained.

PFAS have been used globally for water and oil repelling purposes such as coating on kitchen cooking ware, food packaging, wax, paint and aqueous fire-fighting foams.