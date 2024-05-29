Begin typing your search...

Forest team in Nilgiris rescues baby elephant from 30-foot well

The team is intensifying efforts to reunite the rescued baby elephant with its mother

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2024 9:53 AM GMT
CHENNAI: An elephant calf fell into a 30-foot well in Kolapalli area of ​​Nilgiris district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the forest department team immediately rushed to the spot and found the calf trapped in a 30-foot deep dug pit. After a 10-hour struggle, the team rescued the baby elephant with help of a JCB.

The team is intensifying efforts to reunite the rescued baby elephant with its mother.

Online Desk

