Forest team in Nilgiris rescues baby elephant from 30-foot well

CHENNAI: An elephant calf fell into a 30-foot well in Kolapalli area of ​​Nilgiris district.



According to a Thanthi TV report, the forest department team immediately rushed to the spot and found the calf trapped in a 30-foot deep dug pit. After a 10-hour struggle, the team rescued the baby elephant with help of a JCB.

A very heartening news is coming in just now about the successful rescue and reunion of a juvenile elephant in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Foresters in Gudalur Forest Division in Nilgiris have successfully rescued a juvenile elephant from a 30 feet deep sand well in a farmland where… pic.twitter.com/znY3ky7RUp — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 29, 2024

The team is intensifying efforts to reunite the rescued baby elephant with its mother.

