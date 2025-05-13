Forest officials monitor Tirupati trail for leopard movement

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Tirupati on Monday afternoon when some devotees going up the hill on their bikes spotted a leopard on the mountain trail, according to a Maalaimalar report.

On being informed about this, the temple board officials along with the forest officials are monitoring the area for leopard movement. It may be recalled that last year, a girl who was walking with her parents on the Alipiri trail was dragged and mauled to death by a leopard. Due to this, surveillance cameras have been installed on the walking trails to monitor the movement of animals.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati Devasthanams had announced a project called Govindakoti Naamam two years ago in which devotees who recite the name Govinda 10 lakh times would be given VIP Break Darshan. It is a special arrangement that allows devotees to have a quicker darshan of the deity by skipping long queues.

Officials said that books for writing Govinda Naamam are sold at Tirupati Devasthanam Information Centre bookstores and online. Those who write Govinda Naamam and hand it over to the temple will be given a VIP Break Darshan the next day. A college student named Keerthana from Karnataka recited Govinda Naamam 10,01,116 times and qualified for the VIP Break Darshan recently.