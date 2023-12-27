Forest official dies of snake bite in TN

ERODE: A forest official died after he was bitten by a snake when he tried to catch it from a house in this district, police said on Wednesday.



According to police, Prashanth (22) working with the Anti-Poacher Squad of the Forest Department, along with two others of the squad tried to catch the snake that entered into the house of Ponnusamy at Sanichandai area, Bhavani taluk on Tuesday evening.

The snake bit Prashanth and he fell down. He was immediately rushed to Bhavani Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Bhavani police are investigating.