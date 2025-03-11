Begin typing your search...

    Forest dept captures leopard in Coimbatore residential area

    Forest department officials acted swiftly to trap the leopard and placed it in a cage

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 March 2025 8:21 AM IST
    Forest dept captures leopard in Coimbatore residential area
    X

    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: A leopard was captured on Monday night after it entered a residential area in Poochiyur, near Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, forest department officials acted swiftly to trap the leopard and placed it in a cage.

    They are making arrangements to release it into the forest.

    Further details awaited.

    leopardresidential areaforest department
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X