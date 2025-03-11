Begin typing your search...
Forest dept captures leopard in Coimbatore residential area
Forest department officials acted swiftly to trap the leopard and placed it in a cage
CHENNAI: A leopard was captured on Monday night after it entered a residential area in Poochiyur, near Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.
According to a Thanthi TV report, forest department officials acted swiftly to trap the leopard and placed it in a cage.
They are making arrangements to release it into the forest.
Further details awaited.
Next Story