In the concern of the devotees, the forest department has ordered a ban on the devotees from today (Friday) to climb the Velliangiri mountain.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 May 2024 5:16 AM GMT
Forest dept bans devotees from visiting Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure, the Forest Department has banned devotees from visiting the Velliangiri hills on Friday due to recent adverse weather conditions.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, after the end of summer, the southwest monsoon is about to start in a few days.

It is also reported that on 5,6 and 7 May, rains are expected resulting in a cold climate.

Also, the downpour on May 17 has caused significant damage to the trekking paths, making them unsafe for travellers.

In the concern of the devotees, the forest department has ordered a ban on the devotees from today (Friday) to climb the Velliangiri mountain.

The famous Velliangiri hills are located in Poondi within the Western Ghats in Coimbatore.

Every year from February to April, pilgrims are allowed by the Forest Department to visit the hills.

