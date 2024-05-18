Forest Department traps leopard who attacked goat in Papanasam

CHENNAI: A leopard that has been threatening the residents of Papanasam in Tirunelveli was captured by the forest officials on Saturday morning.

The animal had reportedly attacked a goat in Vembaiyapuram village on the foot hills of the Western Ghats. The area lies near the Aladiyur beat of Papanasam forest range.

Upon receiving information, forest department officials visited the spot and tracked the leopard's movement by using sniffer dogs.

Subsequently, the leopard was successfully trapped today in a cage set up by the forest department.