Forest department places cages to trap leopard in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap a leopard preying on livestock in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Officials said that a leopard had frequented farms in Zamin Athiyur and Puravipalayam in Pollachi to prey on cattle over the last few weeks.

The leopard attacked a goat on a farm owned by Balasubramaniam at Zamin Athiyur on 3 April.

Following its intrusion, the villagers demanded that the forest department capture the leopard. A team of officials from the forest department also confirmed the carnivore to be a leopard by examining its pug marks.

Therefore, the forest department placed a cage and fixed 25 cameras to monitor the movement of the leopard. However, there was no trace of the animal for over a week.

Again, the leopard attacked a goat tied behind the farmhouse of Mayilsamy in Puravipalayam village on Monday. Soon, the forest department shifted the cage to this locality by placing the carcass of the goat as its bait.

The evasive leopard lifted a hen from another nearby farm early Tuesday morning. Some villagers spotted the leopard fleeing away into a thicket with its prey.

An official of the forest department hoped the leopard would come to consume the carcass of the goat. Two special teams have been deployed on a rotational basis to keep watch of the leopard. Until the animal is trapped, the forest department has appealed to villagers to remain cautious and avoid venturing out in the dark.