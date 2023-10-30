Forest department on toes after tiger sighted in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A straying tiger has kept officials of the forest department on their toes and people anxious in Vazhaithottam village near Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

Following frequent sightings, the forest department has fixed camera traps and mounted round the clock surveillance of the big cat. Officials suspect that the tiger could have found its way out of Singara forest area.

Villagers claimed that the carnivore has preyed on more than ten heads of cattle and moves around frequently in Vazhaithottam, Sokkanalli, Kopparaikadavu and Sigur bridge area.

“Even though wild boars, elephants and leopards have come into our neighbourhoods, this is perhaps for the first time that a tiger is sighted in our neighbourhood. As there is a possibility for a conflict, the tiger should be captured and relocated,” demanded villagers.

Meanwhile, the forest department has placed camera traps in the Vazhaithottam area to monitor the movement of a tiger round the clock. Officials have also asked villagers to be cautious while coming out of their houses.

Similarly in Erode, the scene of action has shifted from Arachalur to Perundurai due to suspected migration of a leopard. Following frequent attacks on cattle in several villages under Arachalur forest range, the forest department placed cages and fixed camera traps in around 13 spots to trap a straying leopard.

Meanwhile, a leopard was caught on camera dragging away a goat from a shed in Kongampalayam in Perundurai, which is around 40 kms away from Arachalur.