Forest department forms 4 teams to hunt man-eater tiger in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Four special teams have been formed, and surveillance has been intensified to capture the one-year-old tiger that killed a tribal woman in Masinagudi, Nilgiris district, last month.

On November 24, Nagi Ammal was killed by a tiger in the Mavanalla region near Singara in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Following the incident, forest department sources said surveillance has been stepped up using drone cameras, and four special teams have been deployed to track and capture the one-year-old male tiger.

As many as 29 camera traps have been installed at four locations, and officials said continuous efforts are under way to locate the animal. A financial aid of Rs 2 lakh has been provided to the family of the deceased, they added.