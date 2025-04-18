Forensic science dept staff held for cheating govt job aspirants of Rs 75 lakh in Villupuram 

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested an office assistant with the state Forensic Science department in Villupuram for allegedly cheating several aspirants of Rs 75 lakh, promising them government jobs.

The accused, G Selvaraj (47), a resident of Thiruneermalai, Chennai was arrested based on a complaint from Viji of Arakkonam, who runs a distance education coaching centre. Selvaraj had acquainted with Viji and told her that he regularly brushes shoulders with several higher-ups in the state government and he can get government jobs for her students in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE), Registration, TNPSC and in Railways departments.

Believing the man, Viji convinced about 26 of her students to pay a total of Rs 75 lakh to him. However, Selvaraj did not get the jobs as promised after which Viji approached the GCP. The job racket wing took over investigations and probe confirmed the claims after which police teams were on the lookout for Selvaraj.

He was picked up on Wednesday from a hideout. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said that they would seek further custody of the accused to interrogate and find if there were other aspirants who were conned by him.