Forced to wait for grand event, told to pay Rs 1,500 for transport, allege released convicts on TN govt aid

CHENNAI: Even as they are relieved about the year-long wait to receive financial assistance from the Discharged Prisoners Aid Society (DPAS), many among the 733 released convicts are frowning over the delay because of officials’ keenness in organising a grand event and also because they were asked to pay transportation cost to reach Chennai where the event is being held.

Sources said 733 released convicts from nine regions would receive Rs 50,000 each as rehabilitation assistance from DPAS, which was established to financially support reformed prisoners and help them reintegrate into society.

The Prisons Department has made elaborate arrangements to bring beneficiaries from across the State to Chennai, where Udhayanidhi will present them with cheques on February 18. Though the process commenced around three months ago, the event was delayed due to the unavailability of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s schedule.

“We have already lost most of our productive years behind bars. After being released, we find it difficult to secure regular employment and are facing health issues. The officials should extend the financial support promptly, rather than waiting for a grand event,” said one of the released prisoners, who wished to remain anonymous.

Another released prisoner from a southern district said the probation officer instructed them to bring Rs 1,500 to meet transportation expenses. “I was told that they have arranged transportation but we are asked to pay Rs 1,500 per person. Why should we,” he questioned, adding that the authorities could deposit the financial aid into their bank accounts rather than making them travel all the way to Chennai.

Officials involved in scrutinising and shortlisting the beneficiaries said they have included released convicts who were overlooked in the previous exercise conducted in April 2023. At that event, 660 people received Rs 3.30 crore as financial aid.

It may be recalled that DT Next had carried an article last December titled ‘Delayed financial aid bogging down over 700 freed prisoners in Tamil Nadu’, flagging the issue and sufferings of the freed convicts.