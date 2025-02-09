For the first time, Anna University to outsource recruitment process of faculty members to TRB

CHENNAI: For the first time, Anna University has decided to outsource the recruitment process of assistant professors and other teaching staff to Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

A decision was taken in this regard at a meeting organised by the university's syndicate, which is the highest decision-making body in the institution.

At present it recruits all its faculty members directly without any third party interference, which was under scrutiny for a long time, sources said.

Stating that the syndicate was apprised about the release of notification of application and carrying out of the scrutiny process of recruitment of assistant professors by Anna University, a senior professor from the institution said "The members felt that the entire recruitment of professors should have been outsourced to TRB".

Pointing out that TRB will be in charge not only of recruiting assistant professors but also assistant librarians and assistant directors (Physical Education), he said, “Accordingly, with the help of its expertise the TRB will be conducting exams for the recruitment of faculty members for Anna University. It will be a written test for the candidates, who will be applying for their required post.

He further said, "The exam syllabus will be prepared according to the norms laid by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The professor said that Anna University had already informed TRB about the decision taken in the syndicate meeting. Giving the reason why TRB will be the official recruitment agency for the university, he said, "They are professional and they do have all the required infrastructure facilities for recruiting any teaching post."

"Moreover, the current recruitment is a lengthy activity and it is taking too long," he said and pointed out that there were some complaints about the appointment of teaching staff done by Anna University. "However, it was not proved," he said.

According to the professor, the university also communicated to the chairman of TRB to expedite the written test at the earliest facilitating the completion of the recruitment process in a time-bound manner.

Welcoming the move by Anna University to outsource the recruitment process to TRB, P Thirunavukkarasu, vice-chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), said "This was a long pending request from our side.”.

"TRB should also handle the recruitment process for other state universities as well," he said adding "The recruitment process will be transparent at every stage and there will not be any higher authorities or political interference".