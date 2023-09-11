Footfall higher than auditorium's capacity: Tambaram CoP on AR Rahman concert

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Tambaram Amalraj after initial probe has informed that the auditorium that hosted AR Rahman's concert on Sunday has a capacity of 25,000 but the footfall was around 35,000 to 40,000 which resulted in the inconvenience.



He informed the mediapersons that discussion was held with the organisers to manage the crowd better and make facilities like toilets available.

Talking about the traffic issues, the Commissioner said the parking lot arranged by the organisers was not in a usable condition due to rains in the past two days, which forced the people to park their vehicles on the road resulting in a traffic snarl.