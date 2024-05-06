Footfall dwindles in Kodai ahead of e-pass launch

MADURAI: Even before the enforcement of the e-pass system as mandated by the Madras High Court for outsiders to enter Kodaikanal, the hill station in Dindigul district, the turnout of tourists has significantly dwindled.

Many stakeholders relying on the tourism industry felt that the very announcement of obtaining an e-pass for the tourists to get access to this hill station, cast its shadow over tourism and businesses allied to it.

S Abdul Gani Raja, president, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association, said it’s highly unusual for a holiday weekend in Kodaikanal, which has witnessed fewer tourists on Saturday and Sunday. Only about 25 per cent of rooms have been occupied by vacationing tourists. However, even though the new regulation of e-pass system, which is due to come into effect from May 7 and would remain in force till June 30, the hoteliers and restaurateurs were informed that any number of tourists would be allowed, but only with the possession of e-pass.

Dasprakash, tourist guide, Kodaikanal on Sunday said the lay people would be on the receiving end of the e-pass system as many of them were not aware of it and could hardly be able to obtain assistance to avail this system.

Another guide Vetri said usually roads leading into this hill town would be jam packed especially on weekends, but it was not the case on this weekend and roads are largely traffic free. The occurrence of wildfire on the Upper Hills of Kodaikanal, restriction of tourists to fire struck Poomparai, Mannavanur and Kookal, the conduct of general elections in states across India and finally the impact of the e-pass system had ultimately discouraged tourists from accessing Kodaikanal.

Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi on Sunday said e-pass for every vehicle bound for Kodaikanal could be obtained online through ‘epass.tnega.org’. Only after verifying e-passes at a toll gate near Silver Falls, vehicles would be allowed to Kodaikanal. The tollgate personnel would check it through a QR code scan through a mobile app before allowing the vehicles.

E-passes to be issued have been classified into three categories, including local people and vehicles transporting farm produce, essential commodities and cargo vehicles and for tourists.