Footbridge collapses in Nilgiris' Theppakadu area following floods
The downpour in the region across the last couple of days has triggered a flood-like situation
CHENNAI: A footbridge connecting Gudalur to Masinagudi collapsed in Theppakadu area of the Nilgiris following heavy rains, according to a report from Thanthi TV.
The downpour in the region across the last couple of days has triggered a flood-like situation, leading to the collapse of the footbridge.
