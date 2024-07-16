Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 July 2024 9:33 AM GMT
Footbridge collapses in Nilgiris Theppakadu area following floods
CHENNAI: A footbridge connecting Gudalur to Masinagudi collapsed in Theppakadu area of the Nilgiris following heavy rains, according to a report from Thanthi TV.

The downpour in the region across the last couple of days has triggered a flood-like situation, leading to the collapse of the footbridge.

Online Desk

