Footboard travel on bus claims college student's life in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A polytechnic college student who was travelling on the footboard of a TNSTC bus slipped on the road and died while another sustained injuries in Thanjavur on Monday.

K Ilamparithi (18), a second-year student in a private polytechnic college in Kumbakonam, was reportedly travelling to the college by TNSTC bus on Monday when the incident happened.

As the bus was heavily crowded, Ilamparithi travelled by footboard along with a few other students. When they were nearing the Kovilcherry bus stop, the TNSTC bus overtook another bus. In the impact, Ilamparithi and a school student, G Mohammed Rafees (15), slipped on the road. Both Ilamparithi and the school student sustained severe injuries.

Soon, they were rushed to Kumbakonam Government Hospital, where Ilamparithi was declared dead while Mohammed Rafees was undergoing treatment. Cholapuram police registered a case, and further investigations are on.