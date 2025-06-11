Food safety is everyone’s responsibility, says Commissioner Lalvena

CHENNAI: “Science-led food safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it is a societal responsibility,” said R Lalvena, the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Tamil Nadu’s Food Safety and Drug Administration department.

After inaugurating a symposium at the College of Food and Dairy Technology (CFDT), in Koduveli, to mark World Food Safety Day 2025, Lalvena emphasised the need to apply food safety protocols across production, restaurants, and quick-commerce platforms while balancing nutrition and taste.

Themed “Food Safety Science in Action”, the event brought together food scientists, students, and officials to deliberate on ensuring food safety from farm to fork.

N Narendra Babu, the vice-chancellor (i/c), Tanuvas, who presided over the event, stressed that food safety is key to public health and sustainable growth, and it must be backed by robust implementation.

R Kathiravan, designated officer, Tiruvallur, KS Kanna, chairman of the Indian Dairy Association (TN Chapter), N Kumaravelu, the dean of CFDT, and others were present at the event.