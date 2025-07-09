Follow footsteps of Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Periyar and not Godse, CM Stalin tells students

TIRUCHY: While there are noble ways shown by Gandhiji, Ambedkar and Periyar to follow, the students should not follow the paths shown by Godse, said the Chief Minister MK Stalin to the students here on Wednesday.

Addressing among the students of Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchy during the inauguration of the Platinum jubilee of the college, Chief Minister Stalin said , the two friends NM Khajamian Rowther and M Jamal Mohamed Sahib founded the college to uplift the downtrodden people. They followed the pathway of the leader like Gandhiji. “There are noble ways shown by the leaders like Gandhiji, Ambedkar and Periyar to be followed but the students should not follow the people who practice Godse’s ideology”?, he said.

Stating that the students should have the political knowledge to lead a life of self respect, Stalin said, when we all stand together, no one can defeat us politically. “Dravidian Model Government is the government for Tamil Nadu and Tamil people and with the power of knowledge we can build a stronger society for which the only source is education”, he stressed.

He also said that the Dravidian Model government will always help the Muslims to acquire political rights.

In order to make the students knowledgeable, the state government has planned to distribute 20 lakh laptops, added the CM.