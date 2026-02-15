Foiled BJP bid to stall urimai thogai by advancing aid, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the government advanced three months of assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to beneficiaries to ensure continuity, claiming the BJP-led Union government had conspired to block it, citing the Assembly elections.
The saffron party-led centre is adamant on stalling all successful welfare schemes, not just the KMUT, implemented in Tamil Nadu by approaching the Supreme Court, leading to such proactive measures, he said, addressing a meeting of the party’s booth-level agents in Tirupattur. “The Union BJP government does not help the people of Tamil Nadu. Instead, it seeks to stop those who do good,” he added.
CM Stalin also criticised the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that he had no moral right to criticise the law and order situation in the State.
He cited incidents from the previous AIADMK regime and questioned the Opposition’s credibility on the issue.
Referring to the Kodanad estate case, Stalin asked whether Palaniswami believed that people had forgotten the deaths and robbery that occurred there. “He has no moral right to speak about law and order in the State,” he said.
Expressing confidence about the upcoming Assembly election, Stalin said the DMK was poised for a historic victory. “We will win 200 Assembly constituencies. Our target is above 200. This is not arrogance, but confidence in our schemes and our cadres,” he said. He claimed that the Dravidian model government had received greater public support than in the 2021 election, but cautioned party workers against complacency and urged them to continue door-to-door canvassing until the final day of the campaign.
He said an impending victory would be historic and would become a subject of discussion among psephologists for years.
Ministers EV Velu and MRK Pannerselvam, along with party district secretaries, attended the meeting.