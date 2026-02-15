Foiled BJP bid to stall urimai thogai by advancing aid, says CM Stalin

The saffron party-led centre is adamant on stalling all successful welfare schemes, not just the KMUT, implemented in Tamil Nadu by approaching the Supreme Court, leading to such proactive measures, he said, addressing a meeting of the party’s booth-level agents in Tirupattur. “The Union BJP government does not help the people of Tamil Nadu. Instead, it seeks to stop those who do good,” he added.

CM Stalin also criticised the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that he had no moral right to criticise the law and order situation in the State.

He cited incidents from the previous AIADMK regime and questioned the Opposition’s credibility on the issue.