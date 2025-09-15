Focusing on strengthening DMDK, will decide on alliance later, says Premalatha

TIRUCHY: All the political parties in Tamil Nadu are our friends, but the time has not yet come for the party to decide on the alliance, as at present we are focused on strengthening the party, said the DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Pramalatha said that DMK, AIADMK, and DMDK are the only parties in Tamil Nadu that have various administrative structures and booth committees. “As of now, a slew of measures is in place to strengthen the party as we are going to face assembly polls without ‘Captain’ Vijayakant this time. Therefore, the election strategies will be made only after strengthening the party,” she said.

Observing that the public convergence is quite normal when the top cinema stars appear in public, Premalatha said, Previously, ‘Captain’ Vijayakant was a crowd puller and we have been witnessing this since 1990. Similar is the case of the gathering for actor Vijay’s meeting in Tiruchy.”

Vijay has been consistently criticising the BJP and the DMK, she said, adding that criticism from cadres of both parties against TVK is inevitable.

“Captain secured a prominent vote percentage within a short span of launching DMDK, and no one can be equated with the captain in any form. Vijay made a series of allegations, and he must clarify them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Premalatha noted that all the political parties from Tamil Nadu are close to DMDK. However, the time has not come to make alliance decisions for the upcoming assembly polls in 2026. “For the first time, the DMDK is facing the assembly polls without Vijayakant, and so, we are concentrating on strengthening the party for now. Other decisions would be taken later,” she added.