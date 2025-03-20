Focus on serving people, responding to criticisms not our priority: TVK Anand's response to Annamalai

CHENNAI: Dismissing BJP state president K Annamalai's criticisms against their party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Thursday said the their mission is to serve the people and that remains priority.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the party's general council meeting at Tiruvanmiyur here, Anand emphasised the party's unwavering focus on its objectives, dismissing Annamalai's recent criticism.

"We don't need to answer (these charges). TVK’s mission is to serve the people, following the path laid out by our leader (Vijay), and that remains our priority," Anand stated.

TVK is gearing up for its first-ever general council meeting scheduled to take place on March 28 at the Ramachandra Convention Centre at Tiruvanmiyur.

As part of the preparations, Anand, along with Aadhav Arjuna, party's general secretary for election campaign management, conducted a detailed inspection of the convention centre.