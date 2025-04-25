Begin typing your search...

    Focus on seats lost by slim margin, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

    Expressing confidence of forging a strong combine against the incumbent, Palaniswami said more political parties were likely to join in the lead-up to the Assembly elections

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 April 2025 10:35 PM IST
    Focus on seats lost by slim margin, says Edappadi K Palaniswami
    X

    Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami  

    CHENNAI: Meeting district secretaries for the first time since reviving the alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami instructed them to refrain from discussing the tie-up publicly and instead focus on constituencies where the party lost by narrow margins in the 2021 polls, in order to halt the DMK-led front’s momentum and re-establish the AIADMK regime.

    Expressing confidence of forging a strong combine against the incumbent, Palaniswami said more political parties were likely to join in the lead-up to the Assembly elections. He asserted that the front would secure a resounding victory and form the government.

    Senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, reportedly disgruntled with the party chief, was present in the meeting, after he had previously skipped party MLAs’ meetings ahead of the Assembly session, and the party hosted by Palaniswami at his camp office.

    district secretariesBJPTN assembly electionsEdappadi K Palaniswami
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X