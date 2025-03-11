Focus on real issues, not delimitation: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday exhorted State MPs to prioritise addressing pressing concerns of their constituencies, rather than indulging in futile debates over delimitation.

Tamilisai contended that the central government’s categorical assurance that the strength of southern states would not be diminished in any way renders the delimitation debates redundant and unnecessary.

“Instead of embarking on a wild goose chase by pursuing a non-issue like delimitation, I urge our MPs to focus on the everyday problems faced by the people of their constituencies,” she said in a statement.

The former Governor emphasised that the elected representatives must first express gratitude to the people who have entrusted them with the mandate, fulfill their demands, and then engage in discussions on delimitation. Tamilisai urged CM Stalin to introduce meditation and yoga courses in the school and college curriculum, highlighting their transformative potential in fostering holistic development among students.

“Schools and colleges should commence their daily routine with morning meditation, incorporating the ancient art of yoga into their curriculum,” she suggested.