Focus on party building, no hurry for alliance: Premalatha

CHENNAI: On the occasion of her 60th birthday celebrations, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant said on Tuesday that the party would unveil its stance on potential political alliances by March 18, 2026.

Speaking to reporters after celebrating her 60th birthday with the DMDK cadre at party headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha clarified that the party was not in a rush to make alliance decisions at this juncture.

“There is still a year left for the elections. Instead of inquiring about the alliance now, I urge you to ask me again on March 18 next year, on my next birthday, and then you will receive a clear and definitive answer. Rest assured, there is no confusion regarding the alliance. We are very clear on our objectives. Presently, our sole focus is on strengthening and expanding our party,” she said.

Premalatha also informed that the DMDK’s executive council and general council meeting would be held in Dharmapuri district in April. “During this crucial gathering, the party would officially designate in-charges for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, decide booth committee members, and make key administrative appointments for various party posts,” she informed reporters.

She further expressed concern over the current state of law and order in the State under the DMK government, alluding to a range of criminal incidents—ranging from sexual assaults and murders to robberies, bootlegging, and allegations against Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor corporation outlets—underscoring the rising crime rate.

“We cannot ignore these alarming trends,” the DMDK leader said.