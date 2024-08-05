Focus on improving the quality of PhD in different fields, Minister Ponmudi directs universities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudi has directed universities to focus on improving the quality of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in different fields in the State universities.

The minister held a consultation meeting with vice chancellors of different universities of the State in the city on Monday.

During the meeting, the VCs of the universities were also instructed to strictly follow the syllabus of TN higher education council.

Further, the minister also emphasized that all universities and its affiliated colleges in the State must strictly follow the timetable and syllabus laid out.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of the minister Ponmudi had participation from nine VCs of as many as 13 universities' in the State.

For four universities with no higher officials to attend the meeting, the registrars had attended the meeting alongside the minister and department secretary Pradeep Yadav.

The VCs during the meeting also informed of the lack of funds in the universities and had also submitted the audit-related information to the minister.

Additionally, the meeting also discussed the resolution, which was passed last year to implement uniform syllabus in government and government-aided colleges and uniform timetables in all universities. In the meeting, the minister advised all the universities to follow the resolution.

Furthermore, the minister in the consultation meeting expressed dissatisfaction on the quality of doctoral courses in the State and urged them to focus on the quality of education. Also, the minister advised to develop the quality of the universities to get better recognition.

And, the minister Ponmudy in the meeting also pointed out that the quality of education should not be affected due to the vacant posts in the universities.

"On the lack of funds in the universities', a decision will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister MK Stalin," the minister noted.