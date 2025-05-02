FM Nirmala Sitharaman flays DMK for attempting to claim credit for caste-based census

CHENNAI: In a scathing attack on the DMK, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday criticised the party for attempting to claim political credit over the central government's decision to conduct a caste-based census alongside the national population enumeration.

Responding to a reporter's question on the DMK's assertion that the caste census marks a victory for the INDIA bloc, Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the party's motives while speaking to reporters after attending a felicitation of UPSC CSE 2024 achievers' event at Anna Nagar here.

“Is the DMK seeking a victory for caste politics? They speak of equality but now want to own the caste census as their triumph. If they consider this their achievement, then they must also stop invoking caste in their politics altogether,” she said and condemned the persistent caste-based discrimination in the State.

“Even today, caste boards are visibly displayed on streets. Atrocities such as the mixing of human faeces in drinking water on caste lines have occurred in this State — a shocking reality not seen in several northern states that are often criticised for lagging,” she said, adding that Tamil Nadu must address these entrenched issues rather than politicising the census.

She further stressed that the census aims to provide accurate data to enable inclusive development and empower the marginalised, not serve as a tool for political point-scoring. “The purpose should be equity, not electoral victory,” she added.

Addressing concerns about Goods and Services Tax (GST), the finance minister clarified that the system has not increased the tax burden on the middle class.

“Before GST, states levied multiple taxes such as VAT and customs duties. GST consolidated them into one system, reducing the overall tax rate. The visibility of the tax now makes it seem new, but it existed even before,” she explained, noting that all state finance ministers — including those from opposition parties — are part of the GST Council.

She also revealed that DMK MPs privately expressed gratitude for releasing funds for central government schemes such as MGNREGS, yet failed to acknowledge the Centre's support publicly. “They thank me personally for fund allocations, but maintain a contradictory stance in public,” she remarked.

On the issue of DMK’s criticism of the alliance with its partners, she dismissed their remarks, citing the corruption charges as the reason for the resignation of ministers in their party. “It is ironic that those facing serious integrity questions are pointing fingers at others,” she said.

Highlighting bureaucratic progress, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that between 2011 and 2024, 915 civil service candidates from Tamil Nadu were selected, with 53 in 2024 alone.

She praised the Modi-led government's initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi and the PRAGATI programme, which she said fostered direct engagement between district officers and the Prime Minister, enhancing transparency and efficiency in governance.

Further, she urged aspiring civil servants to uphold ethical standards and resist temptations that compromise integrity.

BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, SG Suryah, and Rtd Justice S Vimala were present at the event.