Flood alert sounded in areas along banks of Bhavani river in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore district administration has issued an alert following flooding in areas along the banks of the Bhavani river.

The reservoir received an inflow of 14,000 cusecs from Pillor dam on Tuesday due to which the water level has touched 97 feet, slightly short of the maximum capacity.

In this regard, the district administration has issued a flood warning to the people living in areas along the banks of the river including Nellithurai Badrakaliamman Temple, Odanthurai, Vachinampalayam, Alangombu, Sirumugai, and Jadayampalayam.

The Mettupalayam municipality sounded a flood alert through loudspeakers to residents.

Mettupalayam Tahsildar Chandran, Municipal President Parveen, Commissioner Amuda, and Police Sub-Inspector Thanikasalam engaged in implementing precautionary measures for the people living near the Bhavani river bridge on Mettupalayam-Ooty road.