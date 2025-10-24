Flood alert issued as water level rises in Poondi reservoir

CHENNAI: Authorities have initiated the discharge of surplus water from the Poondi reservoir, a crucial drinking water source for Chennai, following heavy inflows and persistent rainfall in the catchment area. A flood alert has been issued for several low-lying villages along the Kosasthalaiyar River.

The Satyamurthy Sagar reservoir in Poondi, with a full capacity of 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft), is currently receiving a substantial inflow of 9,850 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from various sources, including the Kesavaram dam and the Iluppur barrage.

As on Friday the reservoir's water level has reached 33.06 feet against its full depth of 35 feet, holding a total storage of 2,538 mcft. With the water level touching the 33-foot mark and more rain forecast, officials have taken pre-emptive action to manage the reservoir's safety.

"Initial water discharge began at 3 pm today at a rate of 7,500 cusecs. Due to continued heavy inflow, this will be increased to 9,500 cusecs from 6:00 pm today," an official from the Water Resources Department stated.

Residents in low-lying areas advised to be cautious:

In light of the increased water release, a cautionary advisory has been issued for residents of the following villages located along the path of the Kosasthalaiyar River and its low-lying banks:

· Nambakkam

· Krishnapuram

· Otrambakkam

· Odapalli

· Neiveli

· Eraiyur

· Beemanthoppu

· Korakkandandal

· Somadevanpattu

· Meyyur

· Velliyur

· Thamaraippakkam

· Thirukandalam

· Athur

· Pandikavanur

· Jagathapura

· Pudhukuppam

· Kannipaalayam

· Vannipakkam

· Asuvanpalayam

· Madiyur

· Seemavaram

· Vellivayalsavadai

· Nappalayam

· Idaiyansavadai

· Manali

· Manali Pudunagar

· Sadayankuppam

· Ennur

Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The public is advised to stay away from the riverbanks and follow instructions from local authorities.