Flood alert issued as Pillur, Aliyar dams fills up

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been issued as surplus water from Pillur and Aliyar dams, which have reached their maximum storage capacity, has been discharged through their sluices on Friday.

People living in downstream areas were asked to move to safe regions in view of both the dams reaching their brim. As storage level in the Aliyar dam went above 118.90 feet as against its full storage level of 120 feet at around 9am, the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities released 1,100 cusecs of water through its 11 sluices. The Aliyar dam irrigates 6,400 acres under the old ayacut area and 44,000 acres under the new ayacut area.

Similarly, Bhavani River is in spate due to discharge of around 10,120 cusecs from the Pillur dam, which has reached its maximum storage capacity of 97 feet as against its full storage level (FRL) of 100 feet on Friday.

From 87 feet on Thursday, 4.45 am, the water level in the dam rose by ten feet within a day to 97 feet on Friday morning following a heavy inflow of over 20,000 cusecs. At around 6pm on Friday, 18,120 cusecs were released from the dam causing flooding along the banks of Bhavani River. This is for the third time, the Pillur dam has been filled up.

A team of officials from the revenue department led by Mettupalayam Tahsildar Vasudevan asked people in low-lying areas to move to safer places as a precaution.