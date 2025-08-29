Flood alert issued as Aliyar dam reaches full reservoir level

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been sounded as the Aliyar Dam in Pollachi inched towards its full reservoir level (FRL).

The water level reached 119.50 feet against its FRL of 120 feet at 10.00 am on Friday.

Following heavy rains in the catchment areas over the last few days, the inflow increased gradually to 1,800 cusecs, and the same quantity of water has been released from the five sluices of the dam, resulting in flooding in the Aliyar River.

As discharge is likely to be increased or decreased based on the inflow, the people residing along the banks of the flooded river were asked to move to safety.