Flood alert in areas along Cauvery as water inflow to river increases

CHENNAI: A flood alert has been issued to those living in areas along the Cauvery as water inflow into the river has surged from 1.41 lakh cubic feet last night to 1.55 lakh cubic feet this morning, following heavy rainfall, as reported by Thanthi TV.

In response, the release of surplus water from dams in Karnataka has been increased to 1.66 lakh cubic feet, with further increases expected. This has caused flooding in the Hogenakkal falls, which remains closed for bathing for the 13th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, residents of the areas along the river have been advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities, in light of the flood alert.