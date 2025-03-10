Flights on Madurai-Hyderabad route to operate on new timings from March 30

CHENNAI: Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have revised their flight schedule for the Madurai-Hyderabad route, with the new timings set to take effect from March 30.

Currently, the flight departs from Hyderabad daily at 6.30am and arrives at Madurai Airport at 8.05am.

The return flight takes off from Madurai at 8.55am and reaches Hyderabad at 10.40am.

Under the revised schedule, the flight from Hyderabad will depart earlier at 5.35am and arrive in Madurai at 7.15am.

The return flight from Madurai will take off at 7:45 AM and land in Hyderabad at 9:25am.

Additionally, another flight on this route, which currently departs from Hyderabad at 12.50pm and arrives in Madurai at 2.25pm, will also see a timing change.

From March 30, this flight will take off from Hyderabad at 2.55pm and reach Madurai at 4.30pm, and then depart from Madurai at 5.05pm, reaching Hyderabad at 6.40pm, according to reports.

Madurai Airport operates flights to domestic destinations like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as international destinations including Dubai, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.