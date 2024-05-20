Flash floods in Pallangi Kombai village near Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Pallangi Kombai village near Kodaikanal witnessed sudden flash floods on Monday. People living in the hilly region have been unable to step out for the past few days, due to heavy rains.

A few days ago, a teenager was swept away in flash floods in Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi, following which a red alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department that warned of extremely heavy rain. Bathing in all waterfalls in Courtallam was also banned.