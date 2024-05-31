Flammables items on train: Tour manager held

MADURAI: In a significant action on a case related to carrying inflammable articles on a train, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team arrested Sathish Chand (64), manager of a tourist group, travelling by the Madurai-Punalur Express for carrying items banned on trains.



The team confiscated cooking materials and charcoal found in the tourist coach on the train that arrived in Tirunelveli on May 29. The RPF, Tirunelveli, registered a case (Crime No. 333/2024) under Sections 145(C), 154, and 164 of the Railway Act, 1989 (amended in 2023).

As Railway rules carrying flammable items, such as stoves, gas cylinders, kerosene, petrol, acids, thermal welding materials, and explosives, is punishable under Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railways Act of 1989, a statement said on Thursday.

Sources said that a tourist party was found carrying charcoal, a gas stove, and burners on the Madurai-Punalur train. A team, led by M Aravind, Chief Commercial Inspector of Tirunelveli, which inspected the train found the tourist group carrying the banned items. Following the information, an RPF team from Tirunelveli reached the coach and registered a case.

As per the rules, tourist parties, who book a coach, should give a written declaration promising that they will not carry any flammable articles during their journey. However, the private party in question illegally carried cooking materials.

It may be recalled that on August 26, last year, nine persons of a private tourist group died in a fire triggered by an explosion of gas cylinders in a stationary coach at the Madurai junction yard as the travellers carried flammable items with them.

According to the Railway Act, the penalty for carrying flammable articles on trains includes imprisonment of up to three years, fines, and the cost of damage.

The department makes regular announcements urging passengers to avoid carrying flammable and explosive items on board trains to increase awareness. Field officials have been instructed to remain vigilant regarding passenger movements during train travel.

If a passenger on board or at a railway station encounters any co-passenger in possession of flammables, they can report it through the railway helpline at 139.