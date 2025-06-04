Fix procurement price of mangoes: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI:Pointing out the declining prices of mangoes is hurting the farmers, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the state government conduct a discussion with farmers, traders and owners of juice factories to fix a fair procurement price.

"Due to the increase in yield, the prices of mangoes have decreased. Mangoes are being cultivated in Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Namakkal and Dindigul. In Krishnagiri alone, mangoes are cultivated on around 1 lakh acres. But the farmers are affected due to the reduced prices," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that one tonne of mango was procured for Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000 during the previous year. But, the rates went down to Rs. 4,000 per tonne during the present year.

"Despite the falling prices, traders and juice factory owners are not procuring the fruits. Moreover, selling mangoes at Rs 4,000 per tonne will cause a loss of Rs 1 lakh per acre to the farmers. They could not bear such a huge loss. Apart from farmers, traders were also affected," he said.

He alleged that wholesale traders have formed a syndicate to reduce prices. "Also, the export of mango juice from Salem and nearby districts have been affected. There are issues in exporting mangoes to America and other countries. The state and central governments have responsibility to resolve the issues," he opined.

Recalling that DMK made a promise to fix procurement prices for vegetables and fruits before the 2021 election.

"Even after 4 years, the government has not fixed the prices. The government should provide a relief of Rs 1 lakh per acre to the mango farmers, who are affected by the reducing prices," he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani demanded that the state government strengthen the state board syllabus in line with CBSE as the number of students clearing JEE-Advance to join IITs has decreased drastically.

“Of 7,787 students, who appeared for the exam, only 1,859 students have cleared the exam,” he said.