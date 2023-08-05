Fix MSP for copra, sell coconut oil via PDS: Ryots

TIRUCHY: Coconut farmers in Thanjavur took out a rally in Pattukottai on Friday demanding the government to procure the copra by fixing an MSP of Rs 160 per kg.

According to farmers, they are suffering huge losses due to the low price for coconuts even though it is being cultivated in around 1.20 lakh acre in Pattukkottai and Peravurani regions in the district. They alleged their demands were not fulfilled despite a series of protests. So farmers belonging to various associations in Thanjavur, led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary B Balasundaram, converged at Pattukkottai Gandhi statue junction and took out a rally. The rally culminated at the Pattukottai bus stand.

Subsequently, they distributed coconuts to the public for free. They demanded the government to procure the crops at Rs 60 per kg for coconut with shell and Rs 160 per kg for copra. Farmers also asked to sell coconut oil through PDS outlets and use the by-products in mid-day meal scheme.

Arrears: Cane suppliers seek CM’s help

Farmer supplying cane to Thirumangudi Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory staged a protest in front of the Thanjavur collectorate on Friday demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention to disburse the arrears to them. Farmers said that they have been protesting for the past 248 days demanding the disbursal of arrears of Rs 157 crore by factory authorities. They pointed out that the Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory had obtained loans to the tune of Rs 115 crore in the name of the farmers without their knowledge and demanded the state government to take over the factory.

They alleged that despite their protest in front of the sugar factory, authorities have remained silent. Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association general secretary T Ravindran said the factory, worth Rs 2,000 crore, was handed over to Kals Distilleries for a meagre amount and the district administration sent a notice to Kals Distilleries to refund the arrears of Rs 157 crore to the farmers. But the factory refused to settle the entire fund but promised to pay just Rs 45 crore, which was rejected by the farmers, he pointed out. In order to get back the entire outstanding, farmers had commenced the indefinite protest, but no official had met the farmers.

Sugarcane farmers staging a protest in Thanjavur on Friday



