Five TN fishermen released from Sri Lankan jail arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard earlier this year, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday night after being released from a Sri Lankan jail.

The fishermen had set out to sea on February 26 from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. While fishing near the maritime border, they were intercepted and detained by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

Their motorboat, fishing nets, and catch were also seized.

Following their arrest, they were produced in a Sri Lankan court and remanded to judicial custody.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate intervention to secure the fishermen’s release.

Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka held continuous discussions with their Sri Lankan counterparts, eventually leading to the fishermen’s release.

After their release, the Indian embassy in Colombo facilitated medical check-ups for the fishermen and issued emergency travel documents, as they did not possess passports.

Flight arrangements were made for their return to India.

The five fishermen arrived at the Chennai International Airport on an Air India flight from Colombo on Wednesday night.

They were received by officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, who arranged for their onward travel to Rameswaram by road.