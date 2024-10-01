Five times Rajinikanth's health condition worried fans, Kollywood

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Monday night was rushed to a private hospital after the complaint of abdomen pain.

He is currently transcatheter Endovascular Arotic Repair procedure.

The star has undergone various medical procedures over the past years.

In 2011, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for respiratory infection.

He was later admitted for the same to Singapore's top hospital.

The Superstar also underwent a kidney transplant at a hospital in the United States in May 2016.

Due to this, the doctors, in 2020, advised him not to enter politics due keeping in mind his health conditions, reports stated.

In 2021, Rajini also underwent a carotid artery revascularization operation.

The procedure is done to improve the blood flow in the carotid artery.

Currently, he is undergoing the Transcatheter Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) procedure, which is a minimally invasive procedure at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.