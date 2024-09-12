Begin typing your search...

    Five of family die in road accident in Chidambaram
    Representative image

    CUDDALORE: Five people, including a child, died instantly when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Chidambaram in the district on Thursday, said police.

    They were proceeding to Mayiladuthurai from Chennai when the lorry hit their vehicle killing all five occupants early today.

    The lorry driver and cleaner fled the spot, they said.

    Police personnel who arrived at the spot extricated the bodies from the mangled car.

    Chidambaram accidentcar crashCar accident
    PTI

