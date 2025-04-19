Five major projects announced for Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced five major projects for Tiruvallur during his visit to the district to inaugurate welfare schemes and government projects.

Stalin announced that the Tirumalaisai–Oothukottai Road would be widened at Rs 51 crore, and a new bridge would be constructed across the Kosasthalaiyar river on Manavur–Lakshmi Vilasapuram Road in Tiruvaalangadu panchayat union at Rs 23.47 crore.

Stalin also announced a bridge across the Cooum river on Thandalam–Kasavanallathur Road in Kadamabathur panchayat union at Rs 20.37 crore and development of Tamaraikulam and Kaakalur Lake at Kaakalur panchayat in Tiruvallur panchayat union at Rs 2.27 crore and eco-tourism works in Palaverkadu Lake.

State Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nassar and officials of the state government were also present.

HIGHLIGHTS

· Rs 390 crore worth of projects were kick-started by the Chief Minister, who laid the foundation stone on Friday

· Rs 418 crore worth of projects were also inaugurated by the CM

· Rs 357 crore worth of welfare assistance was provided to 2.2 lakh beneficiaries

· Rs 1,166 crore worth of projects and schemes in total were dealt with during Stalin’s visit to Tiruvallur district