    AuthorPTIPTI|29 Nov 2025 10:26 AM IST
    Five killed as two cars collide in Andhra Pradesh
    Representative Image 

    KURNOOL: Five persons, including two children died at Kotekal village in Kurnool district on Saturday when two cars collided head-on, a police official said.

    Yemmiganur sub-divisional police officer N Barghavi said the accident occurred around 4.30 am on National Highway Number 167.

    "Five persons died on the spot in the wee hours when two cars collided head-on at Kotekal village in Yemmiganur mandal," Barghavi told PTI.

    Barghavi said two persons were injured, one of whom is in a serious condition and has been referred to Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH).

    According to Barghavi, the victims were from Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, police registered a case over the accident.

